Here are the best and worst Kentucky schools

New test scores revealed the top- and bottom-performing schools in Kentucky.

The statewide achievement exams and the ACT test were given in the spring and the results were released Wednesday.

These schools were ranked according to the proficiency indicator developed by the state Department of Education. The indicator combines math and reading scores. The higher the number the better.





Top 20 elementary schools

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jefferson County, Greathouse/Shryock Traditional, 109.3





Floyd County, John M. Stumbo Elementary School, 104.5





Fayette County, SCAPA At Bluegrass, 103.9





Fayette County, Rosa Parks Elementary School , 103.3





Anchorage Independent, Anchorage Independent Public School, 102.9





Laurel County, Bush Elementary School, 101.4





Floyd County, May Valley Elementary School, 99.7





Jefferson County, J. Graham Brown School, 99.5





Morgan County, East Valley Elementary School , 98.7





Jefferson County, Norton Elementary, 98.5





Pulaski County, Shopville Elementary School, 97.7





Henderson County, Spottsville Elementary School, 97.3





Pike County, Phelps Elementary School, 96.8





Monroe County, Tompkinsville Elem, 96.7





Boyle County, Perryville Elementary School, 96.5





Monroe County, Gamaliel Elementary, 96.2





Fayette County, Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 96.1





Carter County, Star Elementary School, 96.0





Murray Independent, Murray Middle School 95.7





Murray Independent, Murray Elementary School, 95.5

Elementary bottom 20

Jefferson County, Frayser Elementary, 18.8





Jefferson County ,Wheatley Elementary, 19.3





Jefferson County ,Maupin Elementary, 23.6





Jefferson County ,Byck Elementary, 24.0





Jefferson County, Roosevelt-Perry Elementary, 24.9





Jefferson County, Minors Lane Elementary, 25.8





Jefferson County, King Elementary, 26.3





Jefferson County, Cane Run Elementary, 29.5





Jefferson County, Mill Creek Elementary, 35.4





Jefferson County, Young Elementary, 35.5





Fayette County, William Wells Brown Elementary, 35.8





Fayette County, Booker T Washington Elementary School, 36.2





Jefferson County, Price Elementary, 38.4





Jefferson County, Atkinson Academy, 38.6





Jefferson County, Watson Lane Elementary, 41.5





Caverna Independent, Caverna Elementary School, 42.2





Christian County, Freedom Elementary School, 42.4





Jefferson County, Semple Elementary, 42.5





Jefferson County, Shelby Traditional Academy, 43.1





Jefferson County, Engelhard Elementary, 43.4

Bottom 20 middle

Jefferson County, Frederick Law Olmsted Academy North, 36.5





Jefferson County, Stuart Academy, 37.1





Silver Grove Independent, Silver Grove School, 42.5





Jefferson County, Conway Middle, 43.1





Jefferson County, Thomas Jefferson Middle, 44.0





Jefferson County, Knight Middle, 44.5





Boone County, Rector A. Jones Middle School, 49.0





Jefferson County, Robert Frost Sixth-Grade Academy ,49.2





Fayette County, Crawford Middle School, 50.7





Paris Independent, Paris Middle School, 51.5





Owsley County, Owsley County High School, 52.0





Jefferson County, Marion C. Moore School, 52.2





Covington Independent, Holmes Middle School, 52.8





Knox County, Lynn Camp Schools, 54.1





Augusta Independent, Augusta Independent School, 54.5





Bullitt County, Bullitt Lick Middle School, 54.9





Jefferson County, Frederick Law Olmsted Academy South, 55.6





\Warren County,Henry F. Moss Middle School, 55.6





Fayette County, Winburn Middle School, 56.2





Jefferson County, Newburg Middle, 56.3





Top 20 middle

Fayette County, SCAPA At Bluegrass, 110.8





Anchorage Independent, Anchorage Independent Public School, 107.2





Floyd County, John M. Stumbo Elementary School, 104.7





Jefferson County, J. Graham Brown School, 103.4





Jefferson County, Barret Traditional Middle, 96.5





Fort Thomas Independent, Highlands Middle School, 96.2





Oldham County, North Oldham Middle School, 94.3





Madison County, Model Laboratory Middle School, 93.8





Warren County, South Warren Middle School, 93.7





Murray Independent, Murray Middle School, 92.8





Pikeville Independent, Pikeville High School, 92.6





Boyle County, Boyle County Middle School, 91.7





Hart County, Cub Run Elementary School, 91.5





Oldham County, East Oldham Middle School, 91.5





Beechwood Independent, Beechwood High School, 90.7





Madison County, B. Michael Caudill Middle School, 89.8





Laurel County, North Laurel Middle School, 89.6





Leslie County, Hayes Lewis Elementary School, 89.4





Fayette County, Morton Middle School, 89.2





Warren County, Drakes Creek Middle School, 88.8





Top 20 high schools

Jefferson County, Dupont Manual High, 104.5





Beechwood Independent, Beechwood High School, 96.2





Jefferson County, J. Graham Brown School, 93.0





Fort Thomas Independent, Highlands High School, 92.1





Oldham County, North Oldham High School, 90.3





Pikeville Independent, Pikeville High School, 86.0





Jackson Independent, Jackson City School, 85.4





Madison County, Model Laboratory High School, 84.1





Oldham County, South Oldham High School, 83.5





Jefferson County, Louisville Male High, 82.5





Murray Independent, Murray High School, 81.5





Boyle County, Boyle County High School, 81.2





Boone County, Larry A. Ryle High School, 80.0





Jefferson County, Atherton High, 79.4





Somerset Independent, Somerset High School, 77.8





Walton-Verona Independent, Walton-Verona High School, 77.8





Williamstown Independent, Williamstown Sr. High , 77.3





Jefferson County, Ballard High, 75.7





Fayette County, Lafayette High School, 75.1





Warren County, South Warren High School, 75.0





Bottom 20 high schools