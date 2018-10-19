‘High potential possible, credible threat’ closes Anderson County schools.

Anderson County Schools are closed Friday because of a “high potential possible, credible threat” to the school system.
Another school district has also been linked to the threat, but the district was not named.
The Anderson County school district closed as a precautionary measure Friday after officials were alerted by Kentucky State Police of the possible threat, according to a Facebook post from the school district.
State police is investigating the threat.
No students, teachers or staff should report to school Friday, the district said.
A determination will be made about extracurricular events scheduled for Friday afternoon and night later in the day once additional information is revealed from state police, according to the school district.
