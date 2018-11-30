What’s the most bike-friendly college in America? It’s a slam-dunk for this Kentucky school.

What’s the most bike-friendly college in America?
For Lexingtonians, a big hint may be riding down your street right now.
The University of Kentucky was named the most bike-friendly college in America by the non-profit group League of American Bicyclists, which uses results from an annual survey.
The ranking was published online by at Bicycling.com
Schools are evaluated based on the “Five E’s”: engineering a safe bike network, education by incorporating bikes into the class room, encouragement in motivating students to bike, enforcement in protecting riders and evaluation in forming committees to improve campus cycling.
The top seven schools, announced in a Friday release are: UK; University of Maryland, College Park; Harvard University, Dickinson College, University of Utah, University of Vermont and University of Washington.
Amelia Neptune, program director of the bicycle league, said UK stood out due to its incentives for students and faculty members. Those include a free bike-share membership or $200 to spend at a local bike shop, as well as offering students who don’t bring cars to school free access to bike rentals.
UK also hired a full-time coordinator to oversee its support for cycling, the league said.
“Having someone who’s entirely focused on improving bike accessibility on campus is key to really improving the environment,” Neptune said.
Sandra Broadus, UK’s alternative transportation manager, said in a press release that UK will soon open its first indoor bike room, complete with shower stalls, lockers, a fix-it station and water bottle fillers. Wildcat Wheels Bicycle Library is soon to offer a bicycle parts vending machine, so cyclists will be able to purchase parts such as a new inner tube or chain on campus.
“Our major goal for 2019 is to create a comprehensive Bicycle Master Plan for campus, which we haven’t done since, 2005,” Broadus said. “That plan should highlight the big infrastructure projects needed to continue building on the progress we’ve made.”
