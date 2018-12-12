This man will soon lead Lexington’s community college and technical school

Bluegrass Community and Technical College will have a new president starting Feb. 1.
Koffi C. Akakpo will take the place of Augusta Julian, who is retiring after 11 years at the helm of BCTC.
Akakpo currently serves as vice president for business, administrative and student services at North Central State College in Ohio. He is former deputy director/secretary for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He’s also served as director of academic financial planning and management for Central State University and as an adjunct faculty member there.
Before getting into higher education, Akakpo was a planning analyst for Speedway SuperAmerica, LLC, and associate program director at Togo Jeunesse Action.
“I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Akakpo to KCTCS,” said Jay Box, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. “His broad background in higher education and business make him the right fit for BCTC as our focus on workforce development continues to increase.”
Akakpo earned a doctorate in higher education administration with a focus on community college leadership from the University of Toledo. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio and a master’s in managerial finance from Universite du Benin in Togo, Africa.
“I am extremely honored to serve as president of Bluegrass Community and Technical College,” Akakpo said. “One of my top priorities will be learning more about local businesses to make sure we’re offering the right programs to meet their needs.”
BCTCS serves nearly 10,000 students at its original campus on the University of Kentucky campus and sites on Leestown Road and Newtown Pike. BCTC also has satellite campuses in Danville, Georgetown, Lawrenceburg, and Winchester.
