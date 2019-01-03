Seeking transparency, new school board member launches Facebook newsletter

Fayette County’s newest school board member Tyler Murphy wants you to read his Facebook updates, ‘The Murphy Memo.’
“Communication and transparency, I think, are very important,” said Murphy, a Boyle County High School teacher who won the District 2 seat election in November. “And people should expect a direct line of communication with their elected officials. In fact, that was a consistent theme I heard when talking to people in our community during the campaign.”
Murphy sees the monthly updates as a way to stay in touch with his constituents, “to keep them up-to-date on board actions that could impact them, and to engage them in the decision-making process,” he said.
On the page, he encourages readers to “Sign up to receive monthly updates on actions by the Board of Education, my work in our district, and opportunities for you to get involved and provide input.”
Murphy’s seat had been held since 2010 by Doug Barnett, an attorney, who decided not to run for re-election in the district which includes northern Fayette County. Murphy beat Shambra Mulder in the November election. His first school board meeting is a planning meeting on Jan. 14.
Murphy has used Facebook in the past to share concerns expressed by the Fayette County Education Association about the school board’s legislative initiatives and his own concerns about teacher pensions and criticism of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.
Murphy said teachers and support staff will be directly impacted by several pieces of legislation that the General Assembly might consider this year.
“It is important that we understand that impact as members of the Board of Education and advocates for the FCPS school community. This year especially, we need to build and present a united front protecting public education,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he just put up the link to The Murphy Memo Wednesday and he immediately got more than 100 subscribers.
