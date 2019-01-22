Classmates to carry out ‘acts of kindness’ after Lexington 17-year-old killed

The 17-year-old girl whose Saturday shooting death in Lexington is being investigated as a homicide has been identified as Alisa Reed, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said Tuesday.
Frederick Douglass High School students will conduct two weeks of random acts of kindness in Alisa’s memory, said Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.
Douglass students observed a moment of silence on Tuesday, Deffendall said.
Deffendall said there was additional grief support on the Douglass campus to help them absorb the loss of their senior classmate.
Brenna Angel, a spokeswoman for the Lexington police department, said Alisa’s death was being investigated as a homicide. She was shot Thursday night on Palumbo Drive and died Saturday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The preliminary investigation found that several teenagers were inside an apartment when the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Thursday and drugs were likely involved.
Initially police had been told that the girl had accidentally shot herself. Several people left the apartment before police arrived, they learned.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
