Here’s why Fayette County canceled school Wednesday

Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to the weather forecast calling for dangerously cold temperatures, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said.
All school activities are also canceled.
District officials are still evaluating a decision for Thursday and Friday should conditions warrant, Deffendall said.
Students in the district have missed one other day this academic year.
Classes were called off January 25 due to a large numbers of students and staff having the flu.
