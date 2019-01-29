Education

Transylvania University dorm demolished to make room for new student center

By Linda Blackford

January 29, 2019 04:17 PM

Demolition continued Tuesday morning at Transylvania University as the 60-year-old Forrer Hall on South Broadway comes down to make way for the new, $30 million Campus Center.
Demolition continued Tuesday morning at Transylvania University as the 60-year-old Forrer Hall on South Broadway comes down to make way for the new, $30 million Campus Center. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Demolition continued Tuesday morning at Transylvania University as the 60-year-old Forrer Hall on South Broadway comes down to make way for the new, $30 million Campus Center. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Demolition continues at Transylvania University as the 60-year-old Forrer Hall comes down to make way for a new, $30 million Campus Center.

The student center, scheduled to open in the fall of 2020, is planned to house nearly all student services, from dining to fitness areas and space for student organizations and community gatherings. The Great Hall dining area will seat 450 and can transform into a study hall between meals.

The new building will be next to a renovated William T. Young Center on North Broadway, which will continue to house the school’s swimming facilities.

  Comments  