Transylvania University dorm demolished to make room for new student center

Demolition continues at Transylvania University as the 60-year-old Forrer Hall comes down to make way for a new, $30 million Campus Center.
The student center, scheduled to open in the fall of 2020, is planned to house nearly all student services, from dining to fitness areas and space for student organizations and community gatherings. The Great Hall dining area will seat 450 and can transform into a study hall between meals.
The new building will be next to a renovated William T. Young Center on North Broadway, which will continue to house the school’s swimming facilities.
