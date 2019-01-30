Education

Fayette County schools closed Thursday for continued freezing temperatures

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

January 30, 2019 05:06 PM

See various areas of Lexington be effected by the winter polar vortex blowing across midwest America January 29 through the 30, bringing temperatures to negative wind chills.
Fayette County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday due to winter weather.

Due to neighborhood road conditions and weather forecasts calling for bitterly cold temperatures to continue through the morning, all Fayette County Public Schools will be closed and activities will be canceled on Thursday, January 31, district officials said.

Thursday will mark the third day of the 2018-19 school year that classes have been canceled. They were closed Wednesday Jan. 30 due to extremely cold temperatures and on Jan. 25 because many students had the flu.

The district will monitor the weather closely over the next 12 to 24 hours to make determinations about school Friday, spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said.

