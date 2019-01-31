In viral video, students at The Lexington School plead for a snow day

It’s always been a running joke at The Lexington School that it’s the last school in the area to close for winter weather.
A musical video featuring students and staff that makes light of that rarity was posted on the private school’s Facebook page when a “snow day” was finally called Jan. 30, said the school’s Marketing and Communication Director Beth Pride.
The video had drawn more than 10,000 views by 10:30 a.m. Jan. 31.
Set to the song, ”It’s the Hard Knock Life” from the musical “Annie,” students and staff implored head of school Chuck Baldecchi to close school for a snow day. The theme is, “Come on, have a heart,” Baldecchi said.
Even Josephine Abercrombie, who founded the school on Lane Allen Road in 1959, participated in the video, asking in a phone call for Baldecchi to give the students a snow day.
Baldecchi agrees with Fayette County Public Schools’ decisions to cancel classes, he said, but with 600 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and no bus service, his school doesn’t have the same transportation challenges as the large district.
In his 15 years as head of school, he has canceled classes about once each year, he said.
Baldecchi said what he loved about the video is how much fun the students, faculty and staff had making it
“It was a good representation of our community,” he said.
Pride produced the video in November over the course of a few days, she said, adding jokingly, that she thought if they did a really good job, Baldecchi might be more inclined to call a snow day.
And on Jan. 30, students got lucky with snow and cold temperatures.
That night, though, Baldecchi had made the call for Jan. 31: There would be school, but it would be a day when students could wear jeans instead of the formal school uniform. Every snow day in Fayette County Schools is a jeans day at The Lexington School.
