Bed bugs were found on a Fayette County school bus. Here’s what’s being done.

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

February 07, 2019 04:37 PM

Bed bugs were found Wednesday morning on a Fayette County Public Schools bus, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall confirmed.

The bed bugs were found on Bus 872 at the completion of Wednesday’s morning run, she said. Bus 872 services Breckinridge Elementary, Henry Clay High School and Crawford Middle School in the morning.

“Like the rest of the nation and state, there are families in Fayette County who are dealing with the issue of bed bugs at home,” Deffendall said Thursday.

“Although it is unlikely for bed bugs to be spread in the school environment, we do sometimes find bugs that have been hidden in a student’s belongings or clothing,” she said. “When that occurs, we work with our risk management department to go through a process of cleaning and treating any affected areas, such as a classroom or a bus.”

There has been at least one other media report this academic year of a Kentucky school district dealing with bed bugs.

In September, WDRB-TV reported that North Bullitt High School was battling bed bugs.

