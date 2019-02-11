What should Lexington name its new elementary school? Suggestions welcomed.

Fayette County Public Schools officials are asking the community for suggestions as it considers names for the new elementary school being built on Athens Boonesboro Road.
The naming committee meetings are not public and school officials have not released the 27 recommendations that have been given to the naming committee so far.
District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said it’s the same process for naming new schools that has been used since 2007.
A Facebook page is advocating for the new school to be named after Brenda Cowan, Lexington’s first black female firefighter who was gunned down in 2004 when she and other firefighters responded to a domestic violence call. A similar campaign to name Lexington’s newest high school after Cowan took place before the name Frederick Douglass was chosen.
“This is an exciting time for our community,” Josh Williams, principal of the new elementary school said Monday. “We want everyone to feel a part of this process.”
The district’s naming policy says new schools, facilities and properties may be named for a geographical area of Lexington and Fayette County or a prominent deceased person who contributed to the history and progress of the area or nation.
To date, the naming committee has heard from 294 members of the community and received 27 different suggestions.
The vision for the new school is to expose students to diverse opportunities through the lens of arts education while providing the unique experience of learning in an environment that allows students to access every part of their brain, district officials said in a news release Monday.
Members of the naming committee include families whose children will attend the new school, school and district leaders, community representatives and elected officials from the area, including a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member.
The deadline for submissions is noon on Feb. 19.
Nominations can be submitted in three ways:
▪ Online at bit.ly/namingABE (link is case sensitive)
▪ By email to jessica.greene@fayette.kyschools.us
▪ By mail to the New Elementary School Naming Committee at 1126 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, KY 40505
Submissions by email or mail must include the suggested name for the new elementary school, the rationale behind the name and the full name and email address of the person making the submission.
The naming committee will make a recommendation to the superintendent who will then make a recommendation to the Fayette County Board of Education on Feb. 25.
Lexington’s 37th elementary school will also be its largest. It is set to open in the fall of 2019.
