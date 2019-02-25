When could the school year end? Fayette County Public Schools announce makeup days

Three days have been chosen as makeup days for Fayette County Public Schools to accommodate days that the district has canceled for this academic year.
Students will be in school on March 15, May 29 and May 30 to make up for days missed in January due to winter weather and illness, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said in a statement.
As of February 25, students in the Fayette County Public Schools have missed three days of school due to winter weather and illness —January 25, 30 and 31, 2019.
Possible weather make-up days are already identified in the instructional calendar adopted by the Fayette County Board of Education, but are not set until the superintendent confirms the make-up schedule.
If the district does not miss any more days due to winter weather, Thursday, May 30, 2019 would be the last day of school for students.
High school graduation dates are not set until mid-spring after the threat of bad weather has passed and all make-up days have been announced. However, district officials know that Rupp Arena is not available on May 31 and June 1 due to the Paul McCartney concert, so that will be a consideration in scheduling graduation dates.
