Paint scraper used in alleged assault at Lexington high school

A student was charged with assault after an incident involving a paint scraper at Henry Clay High School Tuesday.
Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said a student was scraped with the scraper “during a disagreement with another student.” The student who was injured did not need medical treatment, she said.
“The other student has been charged with second-degree assault and will also face serious administrative consequences at the school,” she said in a statement.
The Fayette County Public Schools Police Department is investigating.
