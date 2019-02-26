Education

Paint scraper used in alleged assault at Lexington high school

By Karla Ward

February 26, 2019 06:03 PM

A student was charged with assault after an incident involving a paint scraper at Henry Clay High School Tuesday.

Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said a student was scraped with the scraper “during a disagreement with another student.” The student who was injured did not need medical treatment, she said.

“The other student has been charged with second-degree assault and will also face serious administrative consequences at the school,” she said in a statement.

The Fayette County Public Schools Police Department is investigating.

