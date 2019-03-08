Education

Here’s why Fayette County closed schools Friday

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

March 08, 2019 05:55 AM

A set of footprints in the snow and ice during a freezing rain event on Desha Road in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, December, 16, 2010. Snow changed over to freezing rain during the early morning hours.
A set of footprints in the snow and ice during a freezing rain event on Desha Road in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, December, 16, 2010. Snow changed over to freezing rain during the early morning hours. Charles Bertram
Fayette County Public Schools are closed Friday because of the snow and unsafe road conditions anticipated to last through mid-morning, District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said.

Including March 7, students in the Fayette County Public Schools have missed four days of school due to winter weather and illness —Jan. 25, 30, and 31, and and a fifth, Feb. 28, due to a teacher sickout protesting lawmaker actions.

All makeup days have not been announced.

