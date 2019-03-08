Here’s why Fayette County closed schools Friday

Fayette County Public Schools are closed Friday because of the snow and unsafe road conditions anticipated to last through mid-morning, District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said.
Including March 7, students in the Fayette County Public Schools have missed four days of school due to winter weather and illness —Jan. 25, 30, and 31, and and a fifth, Feb. 28, due to a teacher sickout protesting lawmaker actions.
All makeup days have not been announced.
