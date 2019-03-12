Jefferson County teachers stage another sickout on Tuesday

Due to approximately a third of teachers being absent and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers, Jefferson County schools will be closed Tuesday, it’s website said.
Fayette County Public Schools teachers held a sickout Feb. 28 in protest of legislation in the 2019 General Assembly but remained open Tuesday.
The Courier-Journal reported that a deal “brokered by Jefferson County Public Schools and its teachers union to avert another ‘sickout’-induced shutdown has failed.”
Under a deal with the Jefferson County Teachers Association, district officials had decided they would allow 500 educators to go to Frankfort from Tuesday through Thursday.
Statewide advocacy groups, including Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, had called for teachers to go to work on Tuesday.
But a splinter group called JCPS Leads had apparently called for the sickout, the Courier-Journal reported. The newspaper reported that teachers wanted to make sure that House Bill 205 which would have resulted in a scholarship tax credit program for Kentucky did not pass.
The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. John Bam Carney, R-Campbellsville, told the Herald-Leader Monday that it was unlikely the legislation would pass because he did not have enough votes in the House.
