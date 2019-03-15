‘Teachers should not be intimidated.’ Could lawsuit follow request for ‘sickout’ records?

A group of lawyers will be meeting soon to discuss filing a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Kentucky teachers whose attendance records after a “sickout” have been requested by Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, a Lexington attorney said.
Lexington attorney Mark Wohlander on Friday sent a letter to the state education department notifying them of a possible lawsuit on behalf of teachers “affected by unprecedented interference with their first amendment rights.”
On Thursday, Lewis requested that Fayette County Public Schools and nine other Kentucky school districts that had work stoppages as a result of teacher absences hand over attendance information by the end of the day on Monday. Fayette County only canceled classes on Feb. 28 as a result of teacher absences. Jefferson County canceled classes for a total of six days as educators kept watch on controversial legislation in the 2019 General Assembly.
Wohlander said in the letter to the state that based on a preliminary investigation, the demand for attendance records of educators who reported absent during protests was private information and the request deprives teachers of several constitutional rights.
“Teachers should not be intimidated if they exercise their right to take sick leave,” Wohlander told the Herald-Leader Friday. “It invades their privacy. If anybody was out sick on those days...what business is it of Dr. Lewis? He’s got no right to know that information.”
Kentucky Department of Education officials did not immediately comment about the possibility of a federal lawsuit. Lewis called a news conference on the issue for 2 p.m. Friday.
The Kentucky Education Association, the state’s largest educators group, declined to comment Friday morning. KEA officials released a statement Thursday that said that making educators choose between keeping their livelihood and exercising their constitutional rights was “despicable.”
In addition to Fayette and Jefferson, the districts from which records were requested were Bath, Boyd, Bullitt, Carter, Letcher, Madison, Marion and Oldham. Lewis is asking for the names of all teachers that called in sick on days that classes were canceled and the dates that they called in sick. He is asking for affidavits and certificates from physicians stating that an educator or family member was sick, as required by state law for granting sick leave.
And Lewis is asking for documentation of the school district’s sick leave policies.
Lewis said in a statement Thursday that under state law, he could report violations of law, misconduct, or mismanagement to the Kentucky Board of Education and then the state board could inform the county or Commonwealth’s Attorney in which the violation occurred.
Fayette County Public Schools officials have not commented. Daniel Kemp, a spokesman for the Jefferson County schools, said Friday that the district received the request for attendance records from the Kentucky Department of Education Thursday afternoon and is reviewing it.
Under the Kentucky Open Records Act, Wohlander is asking for all documents related to Lewis’ request of school districts. Wohlander said Friday that he had not set a date yet for the meeting of attorneys.
Also Friday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Adam Edelen announced that his campaign has submitted two open records requests to the Department of Education and the University of Kentucky where Lewis has worked as an associate professor “to ensure that Lewis has met the same standards of documentation that he is demanding of others. “
“You have to stand up to bullies,” Edelen said in a statement. “If we take Dr. Lewis at his word that all this is trying to do is collect information, then surely he has no issue providing that same information to the taxpayers. But he’s not, he’s trying to intimidate state workers and carrying water for a Governor dead-set on doing everything he can to make teachers pay a price for standing up for themselves.”
The request mirrors that of Lewis’ request and asks for “any and all affidavits or certificates of a reputable physician stating that Wayne D Lewis was ill or caring for an ill family member on the day(s) that Wayne D Lewis called in sick,” Edelen’s statement said.
In several instances, the legislation teachers were protesting has not advanced in the General Assembly, including a bill that would have created a scholarship tax credit program. The session’s final day will be March 28, when lawmakers can attempt to override possible vetoes and pass last-minute bills.
