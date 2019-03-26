Kentucky math teacher arrested on child pornography charges

A teacher at Russell High School in Boyd County resigned Tuesday after he was charged with child pornography offenses, the Ashland Daily Independent reported.
The newspaper identified the teacher as Sam Beason of Ashland who taught math at Russell High School.
Beason was charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and possession or viewing material portraying a sexual performance by a minor and was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center, Jailer Bill Hensley told the Herald-Leader.
In a statement Tuesday on the school district’s webpage, Russell Independent Superintendent M. Sean Horne said that as of Tuesday, the teacher who was arrested was no longer employed by the Russell Independent School District. The Russell Independent school district is in Flatwoods, a community in Boyd County.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Horne said the matter was being investigated by the Ashland Police Department in conjunction with the Flatwoods Police Department. No further information was available, he said.
“We take these matters very seriously and the safety of our students continues to be our top priority,” Horne said.
Comments