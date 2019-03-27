Boy again escapes a Lexington school unnoticed until he got home. How did it happen twice?

After a young student on Tuesday slipped away unnoticed from Mary Todd Elementary during the school day for the second time in 17 months, a Fayette County district official said “our standards were not met today.”

In August 2017, after Frankie Broughton’s mother Christina Broughton reported that the then-kindergartener left the building unnoticed during the school day and walked home, Fayette County Public Schools imposed new safety measures.

But the safety plan was not followed Tuesday. And for the second time, Frankie walked out of Mary Todd, then walked the two and a half blocks to his home.

“School and district leaders worked together after the first incident to develop a specific plan at Mary Todd, and that plan was not followed,” school district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said late Tuesday night. “We cannot discuss personnel matters, but we will take deliberate action to ensure this never happens again.”

Broughton could not immediately be reached for comment. But she told WLEX-TV that Frankie “is supposed to be handed hand to hand off to a teacher or somebody at the school.”

“I should be able to send my child to school without anxiety or worry or fear that he’s going to leave the building,” Broughton told WLEX-TV.











