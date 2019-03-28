UK students go on hunger strike to protest this campus problem

A group of University of Kentucky students began a hunger strike Wednesday night to demand better services for their peers suffering from food and housing insecurity.
The SSTOP (Sustainable Solutions to Overcome Poverty) Hunger group at UK representatives said at least seven students will not eat anything (but will drink water) until President Eli Capilouto’s administration creates a Basic Needs Center with staff and funding to help low-income students. About 50 more will be limiting their meals to one a day.
“We’re committed to striking until UK meets the demand,” said Beau Revlett, SSTOP’s director. “This is a way to get the public to understand these issues.”
SSTOP is pushing for one central resource to help students who may not be able to afford food or rent because it’s difficult to navigate UK’s labyrinthine administration for resources.
A Basic Needs Center was one of the recommendations of a UK task force that has studied the issues for several years. That group did a survey that found 43 percent of the 2,000 UK students interviewed said they experienced food insecurity on campus, with nearly half of those reporting actual hunger because they couldn’t afford to buy food. Eight percent said they had experienced housing insecurity, too.
The results mirror a recent national report done by Sara Goldrick-Rab, a professor of higher education policy and sociology at Temple University and founder of the Wisconsin HOPE Lab, which found that about 36 percent of students attending four-year colleges and universities said they had “low” or “very low” food security.
UK officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
UK has a food pantry, called the Big Blue Pantry, to help students and staff. In addition, SStop Hunger worked with Aramark, UK’s dining partner, to get 2,000 “swipes,” or free visits to dining halls, for needy students. The Campus Kitchen at UK, which is focused on decreasing food waste, provides a healthy dinner to at least 150 students a week. In addition, the UK LEADS program helps students meet unmet financial need while they are on campus.
Revlett said that with just about five weeks left in the semester, the striking students are worried about poor performance in their classes because of a lack of food.
“But that’s what happens when students can’t afford to eat,” he said. “We believe UK needs to do more to support students who can’t afford to pay for food and lodging.”
