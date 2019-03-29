When is the last day of school and graduation? Here’s the latest on Fayette.

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a letter to families Friday that he will ask the school board to set Friday May 31, 2019, as the last day of school for students and June 3 and 4 for high school graduation.
“As we head into spring break, I wanted to give our students and families an update on recommended revisions to the school calendar, so you have a clearer idea about the last day of school and high school graduation plans,” Caulk said, noting that he will make the request on April 11. Spring break in Fayette County is next week.
Caulk said under state law, the school calendar must have at least 170 days and 1,062 hours of instruction. With this recommended revision, FCPS will have 176 instructional days and exceed the required hours.
So far this school year, students in Fayette County Public Schools missed at least four days of school due to winter weather and illness and a fifth due to a teacher sickout protesting lawmaker actions.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Caulk said if approved by the board, based on the availability of Rupp Arena, high school graduation ceremonies would take place Monday and Tuesday, June 3 and 4, 2019, according to the following schedule:
Monday, June 3, 2019, 10 a.m. – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:30 p.m. – Tates Creek High School
Monday, June 3, 2019, 5 p.m. – Bryan Station High School
Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10 a.m. – Frederick Douglass High School
Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 1:30 p.m. – Henry Clay High School
Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 5 p.m. – Lafayette High School
Comments