When is the last day of school and graduation? Here’s the latest on Fayette.

Charlotte Muyumba looked over to her family Wednesday during Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s graduation ceremony at Rupp Arena. Dunbar and Lafayette graduates received their diplomas Wednesday. On Thursday, Bryan Station, Henry Clay and Tates Creek high schools hold their commencement ceremonies. Fayette County Public Schools will have more than 2,640 graduates this spring, an all-time high. Ebony Cox ecox@herald-leader.com