Education

When is the last day of school and graduation? Here’s the latest on Fayette.

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

March 29, 2019 01:23 PM

Charlotte Muyumba looked over to her family Wednesday during Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s graduation ceremony at Rupp Arena. Dunbar and Lafayette graduates received their diplomas Wednesday. On Thursday, Bryan Station, Henry Clay and Tates Creek high schools hold their commencement ceremonies. Fayette County Public Schools will have more than 2,640 graduates this spring, an all-time high.
Charlotte Muyumba looked over to her family Wednesday during Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s graduation ceremony at Rupp Arena. Dunbar and Lafayette graduates received their diplomas Wednesday. On Thursday, Bryan Station, Henry Clay and Tates Creek high schools hold their commencement ceremonies. Fayette County Public Schools will have more than 2,640 graduates this spring, an all-time high. Ebony Cox ecox@herald-leader.com
Charlotte Muyumba looked over to her family Wednesday during Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s graduation ceremony at Rupp Arena. Dunbar and Lafayette graduates received their diplomas Wednesday. On Thursday, Bryan Station, Henry Clay and Tates Creek high schools hold their commencement ceremonies. Fayette County Public Schools will have more than 2,640 graduates this spring, an all-time high. Ebony Cox ecox@herald-leader.com

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a letter to families Friday that he will ask the school board to set Friday May 31, 2019, as the last day of school for students and June 3 and 4 for high school graduation.

“As we head into spring break, I wanted to give our students and families an update on recommended revisions to the school calendar, so you have a clearer idea about the last day of school and high school graduation plans,” Caulk said, noting that he will make the request on April 11. Spring break in Fayette County is next week.

Caulk said under state law, the school calendar must have at least 170 days and 1,062 hours of instruction. With this recommended revision, FCPS will have 176 instructional days and exceed the required hours.

So far this school year, students in Fayette County Public Schools missed at least four days of school due to winter weather and illness and a fifth due to a teacher sickout protesting lawmaker actions.

Aerial footage of Lexington's first snowfall of the year. An estimated two inches of snow blanketed the city Saturday morning.

By

Caulk said if approved by the board, based on the availability of Rupp Arena, high school graduation ceremonies would take place Monday and Tuesday, June 3 and 4, 2019, according to the following schedule:

Monday, June 3, 2019, 10 a.m. – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:30 p.m. – Tates Creek High School

Monday, June 3, 2019, 5 p.m. – Bryan Station High School

Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10 a.m. – Frederick Douglass High School

Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 1:30 p.m. – Henry Clay High School

Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 5 p.m. – Lafayette High School

  Comments  