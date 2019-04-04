KEA elects Knox County teacher as new president

Angry teachers crowd Capitol Annex over pension board bill Kentucky teachers returned to Frankfort to protest House Bill 525, a legislative proposal that would change the makeup of the board that oversees the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky teachers returned to Frankfort to protest House Bill 525, a legislative proposal that would change the makeup of the board that oversees the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System.

The Kentucky Education Association, a teacher’s group whose profile has risen during the last two legislative sessions, has elected a new president.

Lee Edward “Eddie” Campbell, a Knox County schools choir director, will replace Madison County teacher Stephanie Winkler as the organization’s president.

Campbell won an overwhelming election victory over three other candidates, garnering 89.2 percent of the vote, said KEA spokesman David Patterson.

“KEA members have worked hard advocating for public education, for living wages, for quality public schools and for equal educational opportunities for all students,” said Campbell. “As KEA President, I will continue to actively listen to educators and help raise their voices in Frankfort.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“These are perilous times for educators across the Commonwealth, and KEA will work together hand-in-hand with our schools, communities, parents and fellow advocates until every student and every public school employee has the materials, resources, and security they need to receive a quality public education,” he said.

Campbell said “ KEA will not stop” until every educator in Kentucky feels empowered to speak up for their students and their profession.

Campbell’s term as president will run from June 15 of this year through June 14, 2022.

KEA members have successfully protested several pieces of legislation involving pensions and school choice in the last two General Assembly regular sessions. They have also faced off against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Prior to being elected as KEA President Thursday, Campbell has served as KEA Vice President since 2016. He is on leave from the Knox County School system, where he is the choir director of Knox Central High School and Knox Middle School.

Joel Wolford was elected KEA Vice President Thursday. Wolford has been a teacher for 21 years, currently as a Librarian Media Specialist at Russell Springs Elementary.

He has been a member of KEA his entire teaching career, has served on the KEA Board of Directors, as the Middle Cumberland Education Association’s Vice President, and as the Middle Cumberland Education Association’s president.