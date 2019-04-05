All charges dropped against Kentucky high school principal accused of not reporting abuse

A prosecutor has dropped one of two charges against McCracken County High School Principal Michael Ceglinski.

All criminal charges have been dropped against McCracken County High School Principal Micheal Ceglinski, who had been accused of failing to report child abuse, according to a court record.

Last month, a county prosecutor dropped misdemeanor official misconduct charges against Ceglinski and another school district official, saying an error was made in the case.

On Friday, the second charge against Ceglinski —failure to report child abuse — was dropped. That cleared him of all criminal charges. Additionally, WPSD reported Friday that McCracken Interim Superintendent Heath Cartwright said Ceglinski had been reinstated as principal at McCracken County High School.

Media reports previously said Ceglinski was put on paid leave after he was charged.

An agreed order dismissing the charge on Friday said that Ceglinski was “prematurely charged.”

“Defendant cannot be criminally liable for intentionally failing to report what he does not yet have a reasonable belief occurred,” the order said.

State law requires teachers and school personnel — among others —to report suspected child abuse to law enforcement and/or state child protective services.

Several district employees have been accused this year of inappropriate behavior leading to criminal charges. According to WPSD and court records, in February, the McCracken sheriff’s office said a high school teacher Mark Daniel Edwards had been accused of asking a former student for a nude photo and had been cited with a misdemeanor charge of harassing communications. He pleaded not guilty.

McCracken County High School fishing coach John Parks was charged in February with first-degree sexual abuse of a student, according to court records. The grand jury was expected to complete a customary review of the charge. Parks also was charged with electronic solicitation of a minor.

In addition, the McCracken sheriff’s office has said an 18-year-old student was charged with inappropriate sexual contact and possessing illegal sexual images of an underage student. He pleaded not guilty, WPSD reported.