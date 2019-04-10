State sends subpoena for teacher ‘sickout’ records. Here’s what it asks for.

Teachers don’t have a constitutional right to take a sick day, says Kentucky education commissioner about sickouts Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis discussed the teacher absences that have caused some districts to cancel classes recently as some teachers protest about education legislation on March 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis discussed the teacher absences that have caused some districts to cancel classes recently as some teachers protest about education legislation on March 15, 2019.

The Jefferson County Public Schools district has received a subpoena from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for information on teacher absences during “sickouts” during the recent 2019 General Assembly protests, district spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin confirmed Wednesday.

The subpoena, which the Herald-Leader obtained under the Kentucky Open Records Act, is requesting some of the same information that Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis previously requested, including names of Jefferson County teachers who called in sick on specified days and affidavits from medical professionals. The subpoena also asked for copies of all records documenting attempts of teachers to call in sick, copies of documents about the decision to close schools and district sick leave policies.

Officials at Fayette County and Madison County schools, which also closed school because of teachers absences, did not immediately respond to questions about whether that district received a subpoena from the Labor Cabinet.

In a March memo to 10 superintendents, including those in Fayette and Madison, Lewis recommended that they tighten their teacher absence policies.

Eight districts (Bath, Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Letcher, Madison, Marion and Oldham) closed for one day. Bullitt County closed for three days, and Jefferson County closed for six days.

After summarizing the findings of his requests to districts regarding the absences, to which all districts complied, Lewis said that more than 2,000 teachers took advantage of a loophole in state law leading to a work stoppage.

The Kentucky Department of Education said in a news release in March that teachers who engaged in illegal work stoppages can be issued personal citations by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. Any person who violates state law “shall for each offense be assessed a civil penalty of not less than one hundred dollars ($100) nor more than one thousand dollars ($1,000),” the news release said, adding that the fine is issued and enforced by the Secretary of the Labor Cabinet.

Jessica Fletcher, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Education, said Wednesday afternoon that “we were not aware of the subpoena until we saw the story in the” Courier-Journal.

WLEX reported that Bullitt and Oldham counties also received subpoenas from the Labor Cabinet about the issue.

Kentucky Labor Cabinet and representatives of the Kentucky Education Association did not immediately comment to the Herald-Leader.