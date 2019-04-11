Lexington’s Tates Creek High would get new building instead of renovation under proposal

Tates Creek High School in Lexington. File photo

Rather than a previously approved renovation, Lexington’s Tates Creek High would get a new building under a proposal on the agenda for the Fayette school board meeting Thursday night.

The school board approved an approximately $77.2 million renovation for Tates Creek High last fall, subject to state approval. Tates Creek High School was originally built in 1965 and renovated in 1993.

The renovation of the existing building and the construction of an addition would have totaled about 287,125 square feet for 1,866 students, Fayette County Public Schools district officials previously said.

Since then, district staff and the design team have met with Kentucky Department of Education officials and found that the renovation would exceed the maximum allowable cost of $190 per square foot, a board agenda document said. “It would be more cost effective to build new,” the document said.

“A new building at this location would be more energy efficient and allow for a 21st century design with new building systems and ... is consistent with the approach used on the last high school renovation at Bryan Station High School,” the board document said. Portions of an older building were kept and incorporated into a new building for Bryan Station High School in 2007, the Herald-Leader previously reported.

Proposed costs for a new Tates Creek were not included in board agenda documents.

To build a new Tates Creek High instead of renovating the existing building, school board members would have to request permission from the state Education Department to reassemble the district’s Local Planning Committee, according to the board agenda document.

This article will be updated with new developments.