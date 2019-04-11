Lexington school board member says he’s set fundraising record in bid to keep his seat

Will Nash was appointed last year to fill the term of a departing school board member. Now, he’s running for election to the seat. Mark Cornelison

Will Nash, who was appointed last year to the Fayette school board, announced Thursday that he will run in the November general election to keep the seat.

A former teacher, Nash is the executive director of an educator professional development non-profit. He was appointed in November 2018 by Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis to fill the remainder of former board member Melissa Bacon’s term for the 1st District seat, which includes parts of western Lexington.

Nash said in a statement that his campaign is off to “ a record-setting start — raising more than $18,000 over the first two weeks of the campaign.” He said his fundraising total surpassed the previous record for fundraising for a Fayette school board seat set by last year’s race when Tyler Murphy collected more than $10,000 in District 2.

The general election is Nov. 5, 2019. Nash is currently unopposed, according to the Fayette County clerk’s office. The filing deadline is in June.

“While FCPS does a good job living up to this promise for most students, we must keep a keen focus on our most vulnerable students — raising expectations and offering additional supports to ensure success,” Nash said. “As a school board member, I’ll continue to prioritize and advocate for competitive salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, universal pre-k, increasing college readiness, school safety, and fiscal responsibility.”

Nash focused on fiscal responsibility in a school board dispute recently when he raised questions about the board members using the same external auditor since 2006 without seeking additional bids.