A Scott County substitute teacher was arrested Monday and charged with being intoxicated at the middle school where she was teaching, WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s media partner reported.

“An arrest citation said Brook Ellen West, 32, was arrested Monday after she admitted to she took four vodka shots while teaching a class at Royal Springs Middle School. A student said she was yelling and cursing at students,” WKYT said on its website.

WKYT reported that West “smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. She had a .317 blood alcohol content when she took a breathalyzer test.”

The Scott County Detention Center’s website said West was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Scott County schools officials said in a statement to WKYT that a substitute was at Royal Springs in the afternoon to fill a half-day opening. It did not name the substitute.

“The substitute demonstrated erratic behavior,” the statement said. “School staff acted immediately upon learning of this behavior. Scott County sheriff’s department escorted the substitute off school grounds later charging her with alcohol intoxication. The individual is no longer employed by Scott County Schools in any capacity.”