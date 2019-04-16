Beshear on teacher subpoenas: It’s time to stop these petty attacks Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on April 16, 2019 that he wrote a letter demanding that the governor and Labor Cabinet withdraw subpoenas sent to Kentucky school districts over teacher "sickouts." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on April 16, 2019 that he wrote a letter demanding that the governor and Labor Cabinet withdraw subpoenas sent to Kentucky school districts over teacher "sickouts."

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on Tuesday demanded that the governor and Labor Cabinet rescind subpoenas sent to several Kentucky school districts over teacher “sickouts” during the 2019 General Assembly.

Beshear said the subpoenas were “unlawful” and an attempt to bully teachers.

“Enough is enough’ It is time we stop these petty attacks on our teachers,” Beshear said. “I’m going to do everything I can to stop them.”

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is running for re-election this year and Beshear, a Democrat, is competing for the party’s nomination to face Bevin.

Fayette County Public Schools is among the Kentucky districts receiving a state Labor Cabinet subpoena for teacher absence records during recent legislative protests.

Jefferson and several other districts that canceled classes said they also received the subpoenas asking for absence records, medical affidavits confirming illnesses, records of teachers making request for absences, documents regarding the closing of schools, and district policies.





Beshear said if the subpoenas are not rescinded he will file a lawsuit. He has had some success confronting Bevin in the court system on other issues.

