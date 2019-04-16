Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plays with robots at South Carolina school Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos came to Brockington Elementary and Johnson Middle in Timmonsville, South Carolina to tour the schools Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos came to Brockington Elementary and Johnson Middle in Timmonsville, South Carolina to tour the schools

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos on Wednesday is expected to join Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Lexington to discuss school choice efforts in Kentucky.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Bluegrass and Community Technical College’s Newtown Campus, they are scheduled to host a roundtable discussion with families, educators and others about DeVos’ school choice option proposal for Education Freedom Scholarships, a news release from the federal education department said.

Critics of school choice initiatives in Kentucky have said that they would take money away from public schools.

The Education Freedom Scholarship website said the proposal would not take money away from public schools and would allow families to control the use of scholarships for their child’s elementary and secondary education, which could include career and technical apprenticeships and dual enrollment in high school and college programs.

In a February announcement, the U.S. Department of Education said that the policy would inject up to $5 billion yearly into locally controlled scholarship programs.

Individual and business taxpayers nationwide would contribute to scholarship granting organizations, the website said. The contributors would receive a non-refundable dollar for dollar federal tax credit, but no contributor would be allowed a total tax benefit greater than the amount of their contribution.

After the Lexington roundtable, DeVos and Bevin are scheduled to go to Benton in Western Kentucky. There, they will announce an anti-violence grant for the Marshall County school district to help in its recovery from the January 2018 fatal shooting of two students at Marshall County High School.