U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin appeared at a Wednesday forum on school choice at Bluegrass Community Technical College System’s Newtown Pike campus. rhermens@herald-leader.com

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin appeared Wednesday at a roundtable meeting in Lexington to promote her school choice proposal.

DeVos said the Education Freedom Scholarship was a great opportunity for students in Kentucky and across the nation.

“The possibilities are limitless,” DeVos said.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis and Kentucky Secretary of Education and Workforce Development Derrick Ramsey were among those talking about DeVos’ school-choice proposal at the event at Bluegrass and Community Technical College’s Newtown Campus.

“I believe in opportunity. I believe in choice,” Bevin said as the meeting opened.

Education Freedom Scholarships are federal tax credits would allow families to control the use of scholarships for their child’s elementary and secondary education, which could include career and technical apprenticeships and dual enrollment in high school and college programs.

DeVos appearance comes at a time when opposition forces in Kentucky have been successful in thwarting recent school choice efforts.

Charter schools have been approved in the state since 2017 but none have opened. Groups that want to open a charter school say they have been stalled because the General Assembly has not approved a funding mechanism for charters.

With strong opposition from public school teachers, a bill failed in the 2019 General Assembly that would have allowed businesses and individuals to receive a tax credit for their donations to a scholarship-granting organization. The organizations would have provided scholarships to low- and middle-income students to attend a private school in Kentucky.

DeVos told the school choice advocates to keep fighting.

The Education Freedom Scholarship website said that DeVos’ proposal would not take money away from public schools.

U.S. Department of Education officials have said that the policy would inject up to $5 billion yearly into locally controlled scholarship programs.

Individual and business taxpayers nationwide would contribute to scholarship granting organizations. The contributors would receive a nonrefundable dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit, but no contributor would be allowed a total tax benefit greater than the amount of the contribution.

Lewis said Thursday that the proposal would increase opportunities for kids to participate in career and technical education and dual credit for college and high schools.

Education Freedom Scholarship legislation has been introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate. DeVos said President Trump supported the proposal.

Kentucky Board of Education Chairman Hal Heiner, board member Gary Houchens, and other Kentucky school choice advocates were on the roundtable.

After the Lexington roundtable, DeVos and Bevin were scheduled to stop in Benton in Western Kentucky. There, they planned to announce a grant for the Marshall County School District to help in its recovery from the January 2018 fatal shooting of two students at Marshall County High School.