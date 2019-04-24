Education
FBI investigating $3.7 million cyber scam of Scott County Schools
Scott County Public Schools officials on Wednesday announced that the district is the victim of a $3.7 million cyber scam that is under investigation by the FBI.
Superintendent Kevin Hub provided the Herald-Leader with a statement that said on Wednesday morning the district received notification from a vendor that they did not receive payment of a recent invoice.
“Upon further investigation, we determined a fraudulent email led to the creation of an automated payment account. Within minutes of receiving this information, “ the statement said, Hub spoke with the Kentucky State Police and the FBI office in Lexington.
FBI special agents and forensic accountants are conducting a thorough investigation.
“Today they are focusing their efforts on the recovery of these funds because time is of the essence. We hope for a full recovery, “ the release said.
Officials said there has been no compromise to either the financial data system or the student data management system. This issue is narrowly defined to a specific vendor payment process, the release said.
As a precaution, the district finance and accounting team changed all district online passwords.
“We are thankful that the Scott County Board of Education had the leadership and vision to add a cyber fraud policy to our insurance portfolio. For the sake of transparency, we thought it important to inform the community of this situation directly and with immediacy,” the release said.
