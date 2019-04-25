Reports: Bevin blames child shooting on teacher sickouts in Jefferson County

Home alone? Not good for kids, Bevin says Gov. Matt Bevin said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that his point when he created a firestorm by linking teacher protests to sexual assault of children was that it’s not healthy to leave children alone. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Matt Bevin said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that his point when he created a firestorm by linking teacher protests to sexual assault of children was that it’s not healthy to leave children alone.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday blamed teacher protests at the state Capitol earlier this year for the shooting of a 7-year-old girl, The (Louisville) Courier Journal reported.

That newspaper said Bevin, who was speaking to the Louisville Rotary Club, appeared to be referring to a shooting on March 12 in Shively. The girl was shot when she and her 11-year-old brother were inside a house alone and their uncle, who was their guardian, was outside, according to the newspaper.

Shively Police have not released additional details about the case, including the girl’s current condition, the Courier Journal reported. She was initially reported in critical but stable condition after surgery.

Jefferson County Schools closed that day because of teacher “sickouts.”

“One thing you almost didn’t hear anything about while we had people pretending to be sick when they weren’t sick, and leaving kids unattended to or in situations that they should not have been in — a little girl was shot, seven years old, by another kid,” Bevin reportedly said Thursday. “Because they were somewhere that they weren’t intended and because a parent didn’t have any option put them in a situation so that they could go to work, it left these kids in a compromised situation where they encountered a gun and there was not enough awareness.”

Kentucky Public Radio reporter Ryland Barton reported Thursday in a Twitter post that Bevin said “while teachers were ’pretending to be sick’, a kid home alone shot and killed another kid.”

Marisa McNee, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Democratic Party, issued a statement Thursday criticizing the governor.

“Governor Bevin’s continued attacks on teachers are disgusting and unforgivable,” McNee said. “In the past, he’s accused teachers of causing children to be sexually assaulted, and now he’s claiming they are responsible for a child killed in an accidental shooting. He’s completely out of control. Kentuckians deserve better than this.”

Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat who is running for governor, also had a strong reaction.

“Despicable. Matt Bevin is unfit to govern. Kentucky families, teachers, and kids deserve so much better than this governor,” he said.

Officials in Bevin’s office and representatives of the Kentucky Education Association did not immediately comment on the media reports Thursday afternoon.

The Herald-Leader reported in 2017 that at least 36 Kentucky children had accidentally shot themselves or another child during the previous five years with a loaded gun that adults either gave them or left within their reach.

Last year, when asked about teachers leaving the classrooms to attend a protest rally in Frankfort, Bevin said, “I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them.”

Afterwards, he backed off of that statement, saying, “I hurt a lot of people... I apologize for those who have been hurt by the things that were said.”