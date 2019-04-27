Comedic principal’s first book will be in stores Tuesday. He’s famous for viral videos.

Lexington principal, a YouTube star, as ‘The School Secretary Grinch’ Teachers all over the United States have been packing auditoriums to hear Lexington’s Liberty Elementary Principal Gerry Brooks, who has 850,000 followers on social media for his videos with comic observations on K-12 school life. In this video, h Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Teachers all over the United States have been packing auditoriums to hear Lexington’s Liberty Elementary Principal Gerry Brooks, who has 850,000 followers on social media for his videos with comic observations on K-12 school life. In this video, h

The Lexington principal whose comedic videos have gone viral said he’s happy with the presales of his first book that will be in stores Tuesday.

“We have had over 13,000 in presales and a ton of positive feedback from those who were able to read the book before publication,” said Gerry Brooks, principal of Lexington’s Liberty Elementary School. “My hope is to get the book into as many parents, teachers and administrators hands as possible so we can build strong communities to support our students. “

The 208-page paperback called GO SEE THE PRINCIPAL: True Tales from the School Trenches will be on sale Tuesday in book stores, in chains such as Wal-Mart and Target and online including Amazon .com for $15.99.

For the past three years, Brooks has been making popular videos to share his observations from a career in education.

GO SEE THE PRINCIPAL: True Tales from the School Trenches shares the ways parents, teachers, and administrators can better work together to improve schools and focus on the education and well-being of their children.

In the book, Brooks weighs in on everything from technology to social media in the classroom; visits to the nurse and the principal’s office; professional development, report cards and parent-teacher conferences.

He also talks in the book about raising academic achievement at Lexington’s Liberty Elementary.

Brooks speaks to educational groups on his “Celebrate Educators” tour during summer break and on Saturdays during the school year.





