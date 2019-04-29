‘I’m here to stop him.’ Beshear filing lawsuit against teacher ‘sickout’ subpoenas.

Beshear is suing Bevin, Kentucky labor cabinet over teacher ‘sickout’ subpoenas Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on April 29, 2019 that he filed a lawsuit to stop the "sickout" subpoenas and that there's a temporary restraining order so some school districts are not forced to respond. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on April 29, 2019 that he filed a lawsuit to stop the "sickout" subpoenas and that there's a temporary restraining order so some school districts are not forced to respond.

As promised, Attorney General Andy Beshear on Monday said he is taking legal action against the Bevin administration for refusing to withdraw subpoenas of teacher absence records from ten Kentucky school districts.

“We have had enough of this governor’s bullying of this governor’s bullying of public school teachers and I am not going to let it continue,” Beshear said.





“This is a threat,” Beshear said. “Our teachers don’t deserve this.”

The Jefferson County Teacher’s Association is also joining the lawsuit.

Bevin, a Republican, is running for re-election this year and Beshear, a Democrat, is competing for the party’s nomination to face the governor.

Shortly before Beshear’s morning news conference began, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s Chief of Staff Blake Brickman posted on Twitter that “candidate Beshear is unsurprisingly more concerned about politics than the law, and the motives behind his imminent lawsuit became crystal clear the moment he used campaign resources to promote this latest stunt.”

Last week, Kentucky Labor Secretary David Dickerson refused Beshear’s request that Dickerson withdraw subpoenas for teacher absence records during recent teacher protests at the 2019 General Assembly. Fayette is among the Kentucky districts that received the Labor Cabinet subpoena for teacher absence records during recent legislative protests.

Fayette, Jefferson and several other districts that canceled classes said they also received the subpoenas asking for absence records, medical affidavits confirming illnesses, records of teachers making requests for absences, documents regarding the closing of schools, and district policies. The subpoenas were issued by the Labor Cabinet as part of an inquiry into possible violations of labor law. Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis has said that such violations could result in $1,000 fines to individual teachers.

Beshear said he is asking for a court hearing on May 6 to stop the subpoenas before the responses are due on May 10.

Beshear made his request for the withdrawal April 16 at a news conference, saying that educators were being bullied by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration. Beshear has told Bevin and Dickerson that the sickouts did not violate labor law and any attempt to punish or fine teachers who participated would violate their First Amendment rights.

In a letter to Beshear April 24, Dickerson responded, “I see no valid reason to overlook possible violations of Kentucky law.”

This article will be updated.





