Three Lexington high schools ranked in state’s Top 20. See which schools made the list.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Pikeville High School fifth in Kentucky in the 2019 Best High Schools rankings released Tuesday and three Lexington high schools among the top 20 public high schools. Dupont Manuel High School in Louisville was listed as No. 1 in the state as it was in 2018.

Woodford County was ranked No. 12, Lexington’s Henry Clay High School was No. 14, Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar was ranked 16 and Lexington’s Lafayette High School was ranked No. 17. Pulaski County High School in Somerset was No. 19 and Boyle County High School in Danville was No. 20.

“Fayette County Public Schools is proud to have three high schools rated among the best in the Commonwealth,” said school district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall. “These rankings are a testament to our high-quality offerings, innovative programs, talented educators, excellent students and engaged families and community.”

Other high schools in Kentucky ranked in the Top 20 were Brown, Highlands, Murray, North and South Oldham, Louisville Male, Glasgow, Beechwood, Eastern, Atherton, Southwestern, and Ryle.

U.S. News & World Report is considered the global authority in education rankings, a news release said.

Tuesday’s release is a new, revamped edition of the rankings of more than 17,000 schools nationwide., US News said in its news release.