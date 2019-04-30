UK to give iPads to all incoming freshman this fall

The University of Kentucky

All incoming University of Kentucky freshman will be given an iPad as part of a partnership with the Apple corporation, officials announced Tuesday.

“This is all about student success,” said Provost Dave Blackwell, and “it aligns with Apple’s mission to affect people’s lives with technology.

UK will pay $1.5 million for up to 5,900 iPads for the fall freshman class. Each year, freshman will be given the devices until the entire student body is connected with Apple technology. The UK Board of Trustees approved the expense on Tuesday.

The iPads will be preloaded with technology to help students better make the transition between high school and college, UK officials said. The rollout will start this summer with students in the transition programs.

Three UK students have been invited to Apple’s Enterprise Design Lab in Cupertino, Calif., to design an app to help students transition to life at UK. The three students are George Bell, Claire Hibrecht and Asare Nkansah.

The iPads will help close the digital divide on campus, said Eric Monday, UK’s executive vice president for finance and administration, who visited Apple headquarters last year.

“Our goal is to provide equal access to technology, and through this initiative, we hope to create myriad opportunities for our students to become more innovative, creative and collaborative,” Monday said.