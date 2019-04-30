Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year skipped White House ceremony. Here’s why.

Betsy DeVos hosts roundtable discussion on school choice in Kentucky U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos joined Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin at a roundtable discussion at Bluegrass Community & Technical College. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos joined Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin at a roundtable discussion at Bluegrass Community & Technical College.

Jessica Duenas, Kentucky’s 2019 teacher of the year, did not attend a formal ceremony at the White House this week in protest of the Trump Administration’s support of school choice, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Tuesday.

Duenas, a former Oldham County teacher who now works for Jefferson County Schools, did not immediately respond to questions from the Herald-Leader, but the Courier-Journal quoted her as saying: “I feel like the current administration is clearly attacking public education. Why come to D.C. and smile and get an award and not stand up for my students?”

Duenas is spending the week in Washington D.C. with teachers across the nation, according to the Courier-Journal.

President Donald Trump was not at Monday’s event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington D.C., but U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was, according to the Associated Press.

The Courier-Journal reported that Deunas was critical of a recent DeVos visit to Lexington, which featured a roundtable discussion on DeVos’ school choice proposal that included no public school district representatives.

Student journalists at Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School received national attention when they wrote in an editorial that they were not allowed into the event on the Bluegrass Community and Technical College campus. A representative for DeVos told the Herald-Leader earlier this month that officials from the federal education department were unaware of the students’ request and would have welcomed them.

A 2018 news release from the Kentucky Department of Education said Duenas was a 10-year teaching veteran.