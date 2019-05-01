‘Too much controversy.’ Football camp with Michael Vick canceled after protests planned.

Watch Michael Vick work with the Chiefs quarterback in camp Former NFL star Michael Vick worked with Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith in this raw video from training camp in St. Joseph on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former NFL star Michael Vick worked with Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith in this raw video from training camp in St. Joseph on Tuesday.

Animal advocates’ strong opposition to the appearance of former NFL player Michael Vick at an upcoming Lexington youth football camp led to its cancellation, event coordinator Trevor Short said Wednesday.

At issue, said Melissa Bowman, the president of a group called Kentuckians Vote for Animals, is that in 2007, Vick was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison for his role in a dogfighting ring. Bowman cited reports that said Vick was personally responsible for animal deaths.

“We just don’t think someone capable of that should serve as a role model for children and get paid for it. We are glad to hear that the Lexington camp has been canceled,” Bowman said.

Short, the event coordinator for the May 19 Factory Elite Skills Football Camp in Lexington said he originally had contracted with Fayette County Public Schools to have the event at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. He said when school district officials canceled due to the opposition, he moved it to the city’s Idle Hour Park. But Short said city officials were also hesitant because of the opposition, so on Tuesday he canceled.

“Lexington gave us too much controversy,” Short said. “I understand where the animal activist people are coming from but at the end of the day this world is built on second chances.”

Fayette district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall told the Herald-Leader Tuesday that “the event was never officially scheduled. They did not complete a facilities usage request and there was never a contract in place.”

Short said he also moved a May 18 Louisville football camp featuring Vick from a Jefferson County high school to a church and is allowing children in free instead of charging $100 per child. Former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is scheduled to appear along with Vick.

Jennifer Brislin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, said “the application didn’t meet the requirements for facility usage; therefore, the facility was not be available to the organization. Our board policy states that “for-profit organizations may use school buildings or facilities for the purpose of providing before or after school enrichment and other educational programs for the benefit of students in attendance at the school.”

Created Player, LLC is a for-profit entity according to filings with the Kentucky Secretary of State, she said.

Bowman, in an April 17 letter to Dunbar principal Betsy Rains and Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk, opposed Vick’s appearance at the camp and said her group was prepared to protest the event.





“We believe that, due to his history and conviction of dogfighting, including beating to death losing dogs, Vick is not an appropriate role model for children,” the letter said.

On Wednesday, Bowman told the Herald-Leader, “We do appreciate the school systems in Jefferson and Fayette counties not allowing this on public school premises.”

An earlier post on her group’s Facebook page encouraged people to contact the Lexington’s Mayor’s office to voice opposition. City officials did not immediately comment.

Bowman ‘s group had planned a peaceful protest called “Just Say No to Michael Vick Lexington,” but said they won’t be going to Louisville to protest at the church since the event is now free for children and at a private venue.

Short said the Louisville camp will be for children in kindergarten through eighth grade and that Lexington children had registered for it.

Vick’s recent appearance at an event in Ohio was also controversial, according to a media report.

Protesters were present at an April 28 men’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio where Vick spoke about his animal cruelty conviction and time in prison, according to WFMJ television station. Vick said he “continues to help animals beyond what was mandated by the court,” the station reported.

“We have to stay focused and keep moving ahead. I don’t look backward. I believe in myself and the people around me. My heart led me to Jesus Christ. Everybody needs to have a message of forgiveness. Words will never hurt me. I spent two years in prison. I get it. I understand it. I can’t change the past; you can only control and try to dictate the present,” Vick was quoted as saying.