Teachers rally outside Fayette schools’ office against Bevin, urge people to vote
‘Vote tomorrow’: 120 Strong members chanting to show up on election day
Yelling, “Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Matt Bevin has got to go,“ about 30 members of Kentucky 120 United rallied Monday outside Fayette County Public Schools’ Central Office in advance of Tuesday’s primary election.
Jeni Bolander, a leader in the educator’s group, said the rallies were held across Kentucky Monday to get out the vote Tuesday.
“I will support whatever candidate is not Matt Bevin going through after tomorrow,” said Bolander, whose group was also urging people to vote.
The primary election for governor, which will determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for the state’s highest office, is on Tuesday’s ballot. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, who has been at odds with Kentucky educators, is running in the primary against State Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt; Ike Lawrence and William Woods.
Vehicle horns blared in response of the groups chants.
“I think it’s very important for educators to make a presence before an election,” said parent and Fayette teacher Traci Rust.
