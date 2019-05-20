Teachers rally outside Fayette schools’ office against Bevin, urge people to vote

‘Vote tomorrow’: 120 Strong members chanting to show up on election day Members of 120 Strong stand outside of the Fayette County Public Schools headquarters on East Main Street, encouraging drivers to vote in the May 21 primary election, with a strong emphasis on voting governor Matt Bevin out of office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of 120 Strong stand outside of the Fayette County Public Schools headquarters on East Main Street, encouraging drivers to vote in the May 21 primary election, with a strong emphasis on voting governor Matt Bevin out of office.

Yelling, “Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Matt Bevin has got to go,“ about 30 members of Kentucky 120 United rallied Monday outside Fayette County Public Schools’ Central Office in advance of Tuesday’s primary election.

Jeni Bolander, a leader in the educator’s group, said the rallies were held across Kentucky Monday to get out the vote Tuesday.

“I will support whatever candidate is not Matt Bevin going through after tomorrow,” said Bolander, whose group was also urging people to vote.

The primary election for governor, which will determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for the state’s highest office, is on Tuesday’s ballot. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, who has been at odds with Kentucky educators, is running in the primary against State Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt; Ike Lawrence and William Woods.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vehicle horns blared in response of the groups chants.

“I think it’s very important for educators to make a presence before an election,” said parent and Fayette teacher Traci Rust.