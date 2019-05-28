Four school employees suspended following allegations of cheating on statewide tests

Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis on testing problems in Floyd County Schools Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis speaks about issues found with Betsy Layne Elementary School as well as the Floyd County Public School district. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis speaks about issues found with Betsy Layne Elementary School as well as the Floyd County Public School district.

Floyd County Superintendent Danny Adkins announced Tuesday that he had suspended four employees at Betsy Layne Elementary School with pay following a state investigation of 2017 K-Prep scores.

The Kentucky Department of Education report released May 13 said that “...evidence exists that the staff at Betsy Layne (Elementary) deliberately altered student exams and provided inappropriate assistance to students in order to improve achievement scores.”

“Staff interviews indicate that the principal John Kidd, Assistant principal/building assessment coordinator Rebecca Ratliff and select teachers at Betsy Layne change student answers from wrong to right after test administration,” the report said. “Data analysis showing statistical anomalies is consistent with student responses being changed from wrong to right.”

Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis described the situation as cheating on multiple fronts and the state invalidated the school’s 2017 scores.

In a statement posted on WYMT-TV’s website Tuesday, Adkins said that “what happened in the Floyd County School System was an embarrassment and a terrible wrong.”

Adkins did not name the employees who he said would not be rehired by the school district, but he said they were named in the report.

Chief Academic Officer Tonya Williams, Principal John Kidd, vice-principal Rebecca Ratliff and teacher Jordan Kidd will all be reported to Kentucky’s Education Professional Standards Board, the report said. That board takes actions against educators’ licenses.

Adkins could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

WYMT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said that some parents were upset by the decision. The station reported that Tuesday morning, parents “stood chanting near the highway in front of the elementary school with signs.”

WYMT quoted a parent named Stephanie Williams as saying, “These people are good people. They would bend over backward for every single child in that school and they have. What has been done to them is an injustice. It’s a major injustice.”

In his statement, Adkins said he would do everything possible to ensure that the “misconduct” was not repeated. He said he was reorganizing Central Office.

