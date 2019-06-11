Kentucky school makes list of best public high schools in the nation by ACT scores.

The best (and worst) public high schools in the U.S. by SAT & ACT scores Brainly, an education website, combed through data to find the best- and worst-performing public high schools in America, based off SAT and ACT scores. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brainly, an education website, combed through data to find the best- and worst-performing public high schools in America, based off SAT and ACT scores.

A Kentucky residential high school has been named among the ten “Best Public High Schools in the U.S. by ACT scores” by the education website brainly.com.

Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Bowling Green, a residential program for gifted and talented Kentucky high school students who have demonstrated interest in pursuing advanced careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics ranked sixth in the top 10 schools in the nation by ACT scores on the website’s list. The top-scoring high school was the Davidson Academy in Reno, Nevada.

Located on the campus of Western Kentucky University, the approximately 190 Gatton students take college classes, participate in faculty-led research, and can study abroad.

There are currently eight students at Gatton from Lexington enrolled for fall 2019. Seven students from Fayette County Public Schools graduated this spring, said Zack Ryle, the assistant director for admissions and public relations.

Each year, The Gatton Academy admits about 95 Kentucky sophomores, based on standardized test scores, their grade point average, responses to essay questions, personal interviews, extracurricular activities and recommendations. Instead of spending their junior and senior years in traditional high schools, students enroll in The Gatton Academy and live in the Gatton Academy residence hall, according to the school’s website.

The brainly.com high school rankings are based on the average composite scores for the ACTs, an exam that has the highest possible score of 36 and tests for English, math, reading and science. Based on data from the Kentucky Department of Education, brainly.com reported that the average ACT score at Gatton was 31.5.

“We’re proud to be among the schools that are on that list,” said Ryle. “The ACT score is part of our... application. We do look at the ACT and GPA and we also look at what a student does in the community, what they do in their school. ..we are certainly proud of our students.”

brainly.com’s analysis compared the average ACT and SAT scores in every public high school in the nation --with the exception of a handful of states that didn’t make data public -- and unveiled the schools with the strongest scores in each state and nationwide, said Mitchell Barrick, a member of brainly.com’s content marketing team.