‘Erase the Hate.’ Fayette County schools will have booth at Pride Fest for first time.

Superintendent Manny Caulk aslitz@herald-leader.com

For the first time ever, Fayette County Public Schools will have a booth at Lexington’s Pride Fest on Saturday, June 29, Superintendent Manny Caulk announced Monday.

Caulk held up a t-shirt that said, “Erase the Hate” at the school board’s monthly meeting as he explained that he knew that some might disagree with the decision.

However, Caulk said, “the LGBTQ community represents our students, our families, and... equally important our colleagues that I have the pleasure of working side by side with each and every day and so we will have a booth to hand out brochures and information about Fayette County Public schools.”

“There’s still much more work that has to be done and we are not going to back away from doing that work,” Caulk said, “You can miss me with your hate but we will have a presence there on Saturday.”

Caulk said district officials will also have a presence at other festivals throughout Lexington.