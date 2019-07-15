‘An unreal nightmare.’ Many comfort Kentucky father after wife dies during ‘perfect’ pregnancy.

New Kentucky father Jordan Hall documented the sudden decline and eventual death of his wife hours after she became a new mom. Many responded on Hall’s Facebook page throughout the ordeal and after Morgan Hall was lost. In this photo, Morgan was able to visit with her new infant Noah. Jordan Hall's Facebook page

Thousands of people have reached out and showed support for a new Knott County father whose wife, a school district counselor, suffered sudden, catastrophic complications with her pregnancy. Their son lived, but she died Sunday.

Jordan Hall, the assistant general manager of Knott County’s Troublesome Creek Times, and Morgan Hall, a college and career navigator for Knott County Schools, went to ARH Whitesburg hospital with a spike in blood pressure Saturday, according to Jordan Hall’s Facebook posts. Until then, her pregnancy has been “perfect.”

Noah was born six weeks early Saturday in an emergency C-section and weighed 4 pounds and 14 ounces, his father said. The baby was flown from the Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Hospital to the University of Kentucky, where he was doing well, his father said. Eventually, mom was taken to UK Chandler Hospital as well.

”Morgan fought so very hard with everything in her, even after every organ failed,” Hall said in a post Sunday night. “Only someone with a heart as pure as hers could have kept on that long. She wanted to be the best mother she could be more than anything. I comforted her that she already was by the love and care she showed him in the womb. They brought Baby Noah into her room while she was still somewhat responsive and I reassured her how good he was doing and how great she did. A tear welled in the corner of her eye.“

Hall said he and Morgan had packed a lifetime of memories into their three years of marriage.

“I can’t process that I’ve lost my soulmate. It’s an unreal nightmare,” Hall wrote. “I just held Noah (he’s doing really good) for the first time in Morgan’s room and I could feel she was there with us. Morgan and her baby finally got to embrace. He likes me to make a fuss over him and snuggles up to get calm. There’s a lot of Morgan in that baby. I’m going to do everything I can to be the best father in the world for that boy. She loved you all and let’s keep a little bit of her shining light in all of us.”

The loss of Morgan Hall left many trying to understand what went wrong so quickly.

“The staffs of each hospital have all been in tears. They’ve never seen something like this happen. Her exams were all perfect. It came on so suddenly,” Hall wrote.

They went to the hospital in the middle of the night when her blood pressure became high and before long, “her blood pressure was 222/124 and she soon was in a lot of miserable pain. “

“Morgan continually got worse in recovery. While we still don’t know what exactly happened, it’s believed toxemia lead to a lot of other life-threatening medical issues, especially with her heart. They think it is HELLP Syndrome that developed after the childbirth.”

The preeclampsia.org website said the mortality rate with the condition can be as high as 30 percent.

“I can’t begin to express my sincerest appreciation to the thousands of people who have reached out with support in this very difficult time. Your prayers have kept me going,” he said. “They lifted up the family and gave Morgan every possible chance. “