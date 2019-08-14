‘We are ready’: Lexington’s newest and largest elementary opens on first day of school.

Lexington’s newest elementary school welcomes teachers into their classrooms Teachers of the new Brenda Cowan Elementary School settle into their classrooms ahead of the start of the 2019 school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Teachers of the new Brenda Cowan Elementary School settle into their classrooms ahead of the start of the 2019 school year.

The largest public elementary school ever built in Lexington opens on the first day of school Wednesday with features including two piano labs, a dance studio, and a place for kids to make science and technology projects.

The 80,000 square feet Brenda Cowan Elementary on Athens-Boonesboro Road, is on target to be 80 percent completed Wednesday with some classrooms opening after school starts, said principal Josh Williams.

“We are ready,” said Williams. Between 450 and 500 students are anticipated to start Wednesday at the school that will ultimately hold 750.

The building has lots of natural light, light colors and an airy feel, Williams said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We like it because we think it helps inspire creativity,” he said.

He said there is space in the state-of-the-art library for kids to create academic projects. The building will have two piano labs and a dance studio.

Art, music, drama and dance are among the arts that will be integrated throughout the day.

Williams said in preparing to open Cowan, he researched the benefits of incorporating the performing arts into academics and he and his staff visited elementary schools of performing arts in Louisville and Cincinnati.

“We decided arts was the best route,” he said.

Teacher Taylor Roden said educators at the school have been getting to know each other since February.

“We’ve been ...just having a really good time setting up,” Roden told the Herald-Leader Friday. “We are prepared as far as curriculum goes.”

At the urging of many community members, the school was named after the late Lexington firefighter Brenda Cowan, who died in 2004.

“She was a hard worker with a great attitude and an unmatched sense of humor,” Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton said during a ribbon cutting Monday, according to the school district website. “She was the type of person you’d want your child to be like.”

Cowan was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

“Brenda was a huge part of our fire family,” said Chilton, who had trained with Cowan, the first black woman in the Lexington Fire Department. Cowan’s death prompted procedure changes to help ensure firefighters’ safety, the district’s website said.