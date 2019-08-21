‘Significant and rare.’ Lexington brothers received perfect scores on their ACT.

Henry Clay brothers scored perfect on ACT, explain how to take test Brothers Evan and Quincy Winkler, students of Henry Clay High School, scored perfect 36 on the ACT test and explain a tip on how to take the test. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brothers Evan and Quincy Winkler, students of Henry Clay High School, scored perfect 36 on the ACT test and explain a tip on how to take the test.

Lexington brothers Evan and Quincy Winkler both recently earned the highest possible composite score of 36 on their ACT.

Evan, 16, is a junior at Henry Clay High School and Quincy, 15, is a sophomore at Henry Clay. They are the sons of University of Kentucky physicians Kim Thompson and Michael Winkler. Evan took the test in June and Quincy in July.

Only around two-tenths of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the United States high school graduating class of 2018, only 3,741 out of more than 1.9 million graduates who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36, ACT officials said in letter sent to the brothers.

“They work really hard,” said Thompson, their mother. “They are competitive. They are very conscientious and very driven.”

“Both of them were diagnosed with autism when they were toddlers and they have had to work really hard to prove themselves,”said Thompson. “It’s just a real testimony to having high expectations for kids with disabilities and their teachers have always believed in them. Obviously we have, their parents.”

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

In letters to the boys recognizing the achievement, ACT CEO Marten Roorda said , “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

“We’ve heard of siblings who have both earned top scores on the ACT, including twins,” ACT spokesman Ed Colby told the Herald-Leader. “However, it is not a common occurrence; we don’t keep statistics on this, but I can tell you that it is very rare. It is well worth celebrating.”

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses.

ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the US.

Quincy said he and his brother had overcome their autism diagnosis.

Quincy said he watched videos on the ACT website to prepare for the test. Quincy said he and his brother took the test one month apart and when he heard that his brother had received a perfect score, “It was definitely motivation.”

“I feel very satisfied with myself,” Evan said. ‘ I’m glad that my work paid off. I’m obviously very proud of my brother as well.”

He said he didn’t study with his brother or even study extensively. Evan said he spent a few days on the ACT website doing some practice questions and quizzes.

“I tried not to think about how important it was,” said Evan. “I just answered the questions as best I could and then went on my way.”

Earlier this month, Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk noted that the school district had several students last year who earned a perfect score on the ACT.

Last year in America, 0.2 percent of students tested earned a perfect score on the ACT exam, Caulk said. But in Fayette County, 21 of 2,331 seniors earned a perfect 36. That’s 5 times the national average, he said.