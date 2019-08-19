Student arrested after bringing knife to Lexington’s Douglass High School

Metal detectors installed at Frederick Douglass High School Students of Frederick Douglass High School will now pass through fixed metal detectors each morning. The process was demonstrated on Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Students of Frederick Douglass High School will now pass through fixed metal detectors each morning. The process was demonstrated on Monday.

A student was arrested Monday after taking a knife to Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School, principal Lester Diaz told families in a letter.

“I am writing to make you aware that our safety protocols are working,” Diaz said in the letter.

Diaz said that on Monday morning, security ambassadors found a knife in a student’s backpack during a bag check.

“The knife was classified as a deadly weapon and the student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property,” the letter said. “The added security measures we have in place worked to ensure that the student was not able to get past our checkpoints.”

Diaz said the student will face serious administrative consequences through the school district, and may also face legal consequences through the juvenile court system.

“During our investigation, we determined that the student had the knife for protection in his neighborhood and forgot he had left it in his backpack,” Diaz wrote.

Douglass is one of several Lexington high schools that have metal detectors and backpack checks as students enter the school building.

Last year the Fayette County Public Schools board approved a property tax increase that is funding a $13.5 million safety initiative designed to make schools safer that includes more security personnel and metal detectors.