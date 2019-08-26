FBI says it is aware of ‘unspecified’ threat against schools in Ky., Arkansas

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.







The FBI in Louisville on Monday said in a twitter post that it is aware of an “unspecified internet threat against schools in Kentucky” and Arkansas this week.

“There is no evidence indicating this threat is credible. However, if you see something suspicious online or in person, contact local law enforcement or the FBI,” the FBI statement said. It provided no additional information.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis sent the FBI statement in a letter to all school superintendents Monday afternoon. The letter said the Kentucky Department of Education had been in communication with the Cabinet for Justice and Public Safety and the Kentucky Center for School Safety regarding news reports from Arkansas of a possible “school shooting threat” in Kentucky on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Lewis said the incident should serve as a reminder that any district staff member who will have contact with students must view an active shooter training video as required by the new state school safety law.

Meanwhile, an Arkansas police chief is also reporting that the Little Rock FBI office received a report that a school shooting would happen in Kentucky on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and in Arkansas on Thursday, Aug. 29.

No specific schools have been mentioned, police said.

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, Jonesboro Arkansas Police Chief Rick Elliott released a statement that said the FBI in Arkansas sent out a notification to law enforcement over the weekend about the situation:

“The Little Rock FBI office received a report indicating a school shooting would occur in Kentucky on August 28, 2019 and in Arkansas on August 29, 2019. The reporting party lives in another country, and his/her identity could not be confirmed. The reporting party allegedly receive the information while playing an online video game. Attempts to ascertain the identity of the person who made the comment on his/her location were unsuccessful,” Elliott said. “This information has been provided for general awareness,” he said.