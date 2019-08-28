Clark technical center principal arrested on pornography involving a minor charges

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

The principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center that offers high school vocational courses was arrested Tuesday night on charges related to pornographic materials involving a minor, a Kentucky State Police news release said.

Phillip Todd Wilson, 54, of Winchester, was in the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday morning, according to online jail records.

He is charged with fifteen counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense, and fifteen counts of possess or view matter portraying sexual performance of a minor, a news release said.

Kentucky State Police officers at the Richmond post were notified Tuesday morning of allegations that a principal at the school was in possession, and possibly distributing explicit images involving a minor, according to a news release.