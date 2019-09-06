Disabled student was dragged across playground and injured. Teacher’s aide arrested.

Photo provided by WKYT

A Wolfe County teacher’s aide has been fired and charged with child abuse after allegedly injuring a disabled student by dragging her by her hands across the playground, court records said.

Brenda Stamper, who was a teacher’s aide at Campton Elementary School, injured the student on Aug. 28 when she “intentionally” pulled or dragged the student by her hands when the student refused to return to the classroom after recess, an arrest warrant served Thursday by a Kentucky State Police trooper alleged.

“The act caused visible injury to the students buttocks,” the warrant said.

Wolfe County Superintendent Kenny Bell told the Herald-Leader Stamper had been on paid leave since the incident and was fired Friday morning.

“The Wolfe County School system is saddened to hear of substantiated allegations which led to charges on an employee who was an instructional assistant in our school district,” Bell said in a statement. “The safety of our students is our top priority and the district has and will always fully cooperate with authorities during this or any investigation.”

WKYT-TV reported that Stamper was initially taken to Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville, but she was not listed among current inmates in online jail records by Friday afternoon. Jail officials would not provide additional information.