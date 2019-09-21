Kentucky community college chief asks board not to give him a pay raise

KCTCS President Jay Box

The Board of Regents of the Kentucky Community & Technical College System has chosen not to act on a proposal that could have raised its president’s pay to more than $600,000 after two years.

Board Chairwoman Gail Henson said President Jay Box asked the board not to act on the recommendation by the KCTCS President’s Contract Review Committee that Box be given a salary increase of $50,000, along with $200,000 in deferred compensation that he would have received if he stayed in his position for two more years.

Box’s contract ends in 2021. His current salary is $355,350, according to the Herald-Leader’s online KCTCS salary database and board documentation. His total compensation is $379,350, which includes a $24,000 auto allowance, according to a benefits analysis included in the Board of Regents packet.

The board was to consider the recommendation for the salary increase and deferred compensation at its meeting Friday.

But Henson said “budgetary conditions” had been of concern.

“It’s not a good time,” Henson said Saturday. “He said he did not want the board to move forward on this issue.”

Henson had appointed the special committee to review Box’s contract in July, after he received a highly favorable evaluation.

“It’s important to me that we affirm and value his exemplary leadership,” Henson said Saturday.

She said Box “has been a joy to work with” and has brought national recognition to the community college system. She noted that he serves on President Trump’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, and she pointed to a recent Wallethub ranking that placed Kentucky’s community college system ninth in the nation.

Executive pay for the KCTCS president has previously been a contentious issue, with faculty complaining about the amount Box’s predecessor, Michael McCall, was paid when he retired.

Box, who has been with KCTCS since 2002, has been president since January 2015.